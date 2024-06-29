Pax Dollar Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $495,945.84 (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $121.32 million and $495,945.84 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001472 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 121,400,340 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.