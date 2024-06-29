Pax Dollar (USDP) Market Capitalization Achieves $121.31 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC on popular exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $121.31 million and approximately $477,818.74 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 121,400,340 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

