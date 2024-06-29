Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Position Lessened by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Paychex were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,504,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,520 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $146,617,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 229.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,630,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,456 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $115,494,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,386,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,141,000 after purchasing an additional 766,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.62.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.56. 6,556,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,830. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.27 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 83.94%.

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

