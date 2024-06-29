Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.960-5.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.5 billion-$5.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.6 billion. Paychex also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.96-5.05 EPS.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX opened at $118.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.38 and a 200 day moving average of $121.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paychex has a 52-week low of $106.27 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.94%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PAYX

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.