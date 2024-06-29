PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PYPL. UBS Group upped their price objective on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.64.

PayPal Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PayPal by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after buying an additional 873,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $749,561,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,449,000 after purchasing an additional 265,116 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,103,000 after purchasing an additional 904,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in PayPal by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,174,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $244,042,000 after buying an additional 355,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

