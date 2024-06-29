PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

PENN stock opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.06. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PENN Entertainment

In related news, Director David A. Handler acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $307,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 243,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,826.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 16,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,180.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Handler acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $307,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 243,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,826.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 76,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,949 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flight Deck Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,511,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,792,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 892,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after acquiring an additional 518,995 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 213,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 103,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.