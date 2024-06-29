PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.10.
PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director David A. Handler acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $307,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 243,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,826.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 16,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,180.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Handler acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $307,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 243,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,826.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 76,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,949 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flight Deck Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,511,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,792,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 892,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after acquiring an additional 518,995 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 213,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 103,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.
