PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Raised by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 0.8% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.7% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 54,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 299,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,698,000 after buying an additional 10,356 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 642.4% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,756,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,392,291. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $192.38. The company has a market cap of $226.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 81.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Argus lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.38.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

