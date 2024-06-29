Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the May 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Petrus Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PTRUF remained flat at $1.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,085. Petrus Resources has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

