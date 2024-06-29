Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the May 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Petrus Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PTRUF remained flat at $1.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,085. Petrus Resources has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98.
Petrus Resources Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Petrus Resources
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.