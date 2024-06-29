PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF (PSH) to Issue Dividend of $0.37 on July 8th

PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:PSH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3747 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Shares of PSH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26. PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $50.80.

The PGIM Short Duration HIgh Yield ETF (PSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of global fixed income securities that are rated below investment grade. The fund aims to maintain an average portfolio duration of three years or less PSH was launched on Dec 14, 2023 and is issued by PGIM.

