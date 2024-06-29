PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF (PSH) to Issue Dividend of $0.37 on July 8th

PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:PSH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3747 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF Price Performance
Shares of PSH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26. PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $50.80.
PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF Company Profile
