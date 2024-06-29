Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.8% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Argus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

Shares of PG traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,253,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,596,827. The company has a market cap of $389.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.73. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $169.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

