Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Trims Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,705,241,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $960,592,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $927,298,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.44.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.04. 3,925,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.81 and a 200-day moving average of $147.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

