PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an in-line rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PNM Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.27). PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 4,061.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

