Polymath (POLY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9,817.07

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. Polymath has a total market cap of $78.47 million and $9,817.07 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for $0.0848 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.74 or 0.00122757 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009573 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.09482876 USD and is down -9.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $6,598.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.