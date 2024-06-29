Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,300 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the May 31st total of 158,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 8,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $117,571.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,064.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 37,382 shares of company stock valued at $500,552. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 1,381.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Postal Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:PSTL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $302.19 million, a P/E ratio of 133.30, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64. Postal Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94.

Postal Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 960.00%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

Featured Stories

