PotCoin Achieves Market Cap of $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $21.64 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.33 or 0.00123783 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009535 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00014560 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000143 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001631 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 52.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

