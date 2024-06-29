Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Short Interest Down 90.0% in June

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Power Assets Stock Performance

Power Assets stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725. Power Assets has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72.

Power Assets Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.2408 dividend. This is an increase from Power Assets’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th.

Power Assets Company Profile

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; and provides trust administration and management services.

