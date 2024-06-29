Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 85686367 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

