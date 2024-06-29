Private Ocean LLC Invests $64,000 in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the third quarter worth about $108,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

IVOO traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $99.11. 43,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,954. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $78.54 and a twelve month high of $103.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.42.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

