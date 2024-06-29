Private Ocean LLC Sells 661 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,303,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,451.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 269,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 263,539 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 933,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,439,000 after purchasing an additional 389,655 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 504,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,162,000 after purchasing an additional 49,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.59. The stock had a trading volume of 22,614,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,306,182. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.80. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

