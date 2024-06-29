ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Announces $0.36 Dividend

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3625 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of HYHG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.14. The stock had a trading volume of 27,164 shares. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $70.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.20 and its 200 day moving average is $63.70.
ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Company Profile
