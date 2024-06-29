ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Announces Dividend of $0.34 (BATS:IGHG)

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3416 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Shares of IGHG stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.31. 10,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.30.

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

