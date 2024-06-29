ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) Announces $0.23 Dividend

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2282 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Price Performance
OILK traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.33. 13,715 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $23.87.
About ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.