ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4491 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Performance

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.52. 38,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.53 million, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.46. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.61 and a 12-month high of $43.91.

About ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term.

