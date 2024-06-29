ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4491 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.
ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Performance
ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.52. 38,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.53 million, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.46. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.61 and a 12-month high of $43.91.
About ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF
