PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Short Interest Up 9,007.1% in June

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, a growth of 9,007.1% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.7 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Price Performance
OTCMKTS PPERF remained flat at $0.39 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42. PT Bank Mandiri has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.50.
About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
