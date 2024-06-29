Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Issued By William Blair

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of argenx in a report released on Monday, June 24th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.49). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($2.88) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for argenx’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.09) EPS.

Get argenx alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $519.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on argenx from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.42.

argenx Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $430.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of -75.98 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $382.97 and its 200 day moving average is $387.13. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $327.73 and a fifty-two week high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in argenx by 6.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in argenx during the 3rd quarter worth about $433,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of argenx by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.