Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Reduced by Analyst

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $58.50 on Thursday. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hasbro by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after purchasing an additional 99,263 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $70,544,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,326,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,756,000 after acquiring an additional 22,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $767,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

