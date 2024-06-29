Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Boosted by Analyst

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Kenvue in a report released on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kenvue’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. Kenvue has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.31.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenvue

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 4,183.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 853,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,136,000 after acquiring an additional 833,474 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,512,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 2,228.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 464,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after buying an additional 444,526 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 102.56%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

