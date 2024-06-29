Qtum Market Capitalization Tops $262.30 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.49 or 0.00004103 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $262.30 million and approximately $26.36 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.76 or 0.05531133 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00045254 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00008030 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00014467 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012838 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,212,723 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

