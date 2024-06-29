QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $4.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,547,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,272,695. The company has a market capitalization of $222.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.45.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.13.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at $44,068,735.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

