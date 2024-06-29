Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stake Boosted by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,404 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises 3.5% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.85.

Quanta Services Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE:PWR traded down $12.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.09. 2,163,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,764. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.74 and a 52 week high of $286.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.53.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.