Quantum (QUA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 29th. One Quantum token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $0.06 and approximately $51.93 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012493 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009845 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,894.08 or 1.00018106 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00012694 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00076699 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $40.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.