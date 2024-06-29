QUASA 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,126.22 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $164,733.91 and $1,126.22 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012339 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010084 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,630.02 or 0.99992958 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012594 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00078245 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0019858 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,566.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

