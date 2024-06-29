Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DGX. Citigroup raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $136.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.82. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $145.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 40.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

