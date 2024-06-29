R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. Has $573,000 Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,540 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 217.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 611.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $72.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $229.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average is $67.54. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $58.14 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 50.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

