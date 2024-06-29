RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Update

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the May 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RADCOM by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 18,681 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in RADCOM by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares during the period. Inflection Point Investments LLP acquired a new stake in RADCOM in the 4th quarter valued at $4,883,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in RADCOM by 4.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. 48.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on RDCM. StockNews.com upgraded RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDCM traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 37,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,358. The stock has a market cap of $144.65 million, a P/E ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). RADCOM had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RADCOM will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

