Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) Shares Up 6.5%

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 413,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 236% from the average daily volume of 123,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Radisson Mining Resources Stock Up 6.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$52.79 million, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.66.

Radisson Mining Resources Company Profile

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,875 hectares located in the Abitibi Témiscamingue region of Quebec; and the Douay property, which comprising 30 claims covering an area of approximately 1,606 hectares located in the James Bay territory.

