Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,655.24

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,655.24 ($21.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,732 ($21.97). Rathbones Group shares last traded at GBX 1,732 ($21.97), with a volume of 43,543 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rathbones Group from GBX 1,650 ($20.93) to GBX 1,520 ($19.28) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,294.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,726.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,655.30.

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual wealth management, asset management, and related services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Channel Island, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Asset Management.

