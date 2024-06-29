Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

RGLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Regulus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regulus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.75.

RGLS stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $116.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.14). On average, analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $490,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,000,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $18,627,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 158.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 453,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,050,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

