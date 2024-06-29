Reliant Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.75.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HON traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.54. 4,804,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,742. The company has a market cap of $139.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $218.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

