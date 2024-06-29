Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in S&P Global by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.89.

SPGI stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $446.00. 3,028,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,709. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $431.45 and its 200 day moving average is $431.72. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $461.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $139.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

