Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $155.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $180.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Shares of RGEN opened at $126.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 504.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.35. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $211.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.86.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,348.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.08 per share, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,495,162.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at $576,348.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 19.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

