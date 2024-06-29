Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 23,842 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 21,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

