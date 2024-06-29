Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Price Hits $3,759.26

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $1.91 billion and $1.31 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for about $3,759.26 or 0.06168695 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 507,530 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 507,657.48146309. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 3,755.6519516 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $3,092,157.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

