Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 4,766.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Rockhopper Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of RCKHF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,653. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16. Rockhopper Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.21.
About Rockhopper Exploration
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rockhopper Exploration
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.