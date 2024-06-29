Roma Green Finance Limited (NASDAQ:ROMA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Roma Green Finance Limited (NASDAQ:ROMA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 91.4% from the May 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roma Green Finance stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Roma Green Finance Limited (NASDAQ:ROMA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.51% of Roma Green Finance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Roma Green Finance Trading Down 7.4 %

ROMA stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 116,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,343. Roma Green Finance has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66.

About Roma Green Finance

Roma Green Finance Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental, social, and governance (ESG); sustainability; and climate change related advisory services in Hong Kong and Singapore. It also offers sustainability program development, ESG reporting, corporate governance and risk management, climate change strategies and solutions, environmental audit, ESG rating support and shareholder communication, and education and training services.

