Romano Brothers AND Company Buys 822 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $3.10 on Friday, hitting $374.01. 1,072,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,061. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $380.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $353.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.28.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.