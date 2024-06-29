Romano Brothers AND Company Decreases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Romano Brothers AND Company cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.19. 6,497,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,930. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.12. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.18 and a 12-month high of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

