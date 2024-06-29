Romano Brothers AND Company Has $264,000 Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Romano Brothers AND Company lessened its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $80.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,635,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,359. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.95 and its 200-day moving average is $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.16, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.37%.

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

