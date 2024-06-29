Romano Brothers AND Company Has $4.77 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. USCF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,489,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,904. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $92.29 and a 1-year high of $247.44.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Vertical Research lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.78.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

