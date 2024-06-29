Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New $213,000 Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.17.

TSCO traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.00. 1,701,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,692. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $290.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.91 and a 200 day moving average of $250.42.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

